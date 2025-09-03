Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 0.6%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 0.6%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 3.46% over last one month compared to 2.49% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.89% drop in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd rose 0.6% today to trade at Rs 1200.9. The BSE Realty index is up 0.45% to quote at 6910.87. The index is down 2.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 0.53% and DLF Ltd added 0.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.37 % over last one year compared to the 2.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 3.46% over last one month compared to 2.49% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 86 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33004 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

