Lodha Developers Ltd Slips 0.99%

Lodha Developers Ltd fell 0.99% today to trade at Rs 1165. The BSE Realty index is down 0.45% to quote at 7380.12. The index is up 9.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 0.76% and Sobha Ltd lost 0.62% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 4.4 % over last one year compared to the 6.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has added 2.12% over last one month compared to 9.69% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1875 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49842 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.