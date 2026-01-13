Indices pare early losses; Nifty trades above 25,800 level

The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level, while pharma shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 97.11 points or 0.11% to 83,975.28. The Nifty 50 index rose 33.30 points or 0.13% to 25,823.90.
In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.73%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 2,276 shares rose and 1,317 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 0.17%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 0.77%), Tata Elxsi (up 0.94%), 5paisa Capital (down 2.20%), Just Dial (up 1.32%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.13%), Navkar Corporation (down 1.40%), Oriental Hotels (down 0.01%), Sigma Solve (up 5.15%) and Tokyo Plast International (down 1.85%) will release their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.93% to 22,457.50. The index dropped 3.55% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 2.6%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.31%), Cipla (down 1.17%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.11%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.88%), Laurus Labs (down 0.81%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.68%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.6%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.57%) and Divis Laboratories (down 0.53%) declined.
On the other hand, Gland Pharma (up 0.49%), Biocon (up 0.42%) and Wockhardt (up 0.14%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Solex Energy slipped 1.10%. The company secured an order worth Rs 276 crore from a domestic independent power producer for the manufacture and supply of N-type TOPCon solar PV modules, providing fresh visibility to its order book.
GTPL Hathway rallied 3.32% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.3% to Rs 11.01 crore on 5.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 932.62 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
