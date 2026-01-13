Zelio E-Mobility rises after revenue rises 67% YoY in Q3

Zelio E-Mobility added 1.57% to Rs 360 after the company posted 67% increase in revenue to Rs 91.6 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 54.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

The growth in revenue was supported by festive season demand, deeper penetration in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, and a diversified, value-driven product portfolio. Importantly, growth remained broad-based and structural.

"The companys focus on capacity optimisation, cost efficiency, and profitable growth positions it well to sustain momentum into Q4 FY 2025-26 and beyond, Zelio E-Mobility said.

During the Diwali festive period, the company recorded a notable improvement in sales volumes and revenues compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. While the unit sales increased by 74% YoY, revenues grew by 64% YoY during the period under review.

With strong demand visibility, companys is expecting FY25-26 capacity utilization of 85% on its existing 72,000 units per annum base. The company has also executed a 70% capacity expansion plan, scaling total installed capacity to over 1,20,000 units per annum. The company further stated that the Odisha facility is expected to commence commercial operations from February 2026, while the Patan manufacturing facility to become operational by April 2026. Subject to stabilisation of the Odisha and Patan facilities, the company continues to evaluate opportunities for establishing an additional manufacturing / assembly facility in Southern India. In its outlook, the company said that it remains confident about sustained demand momentum in the slow speed EV segment, supported by increasing EV adoption, a favourable policy environment, and Zelios strong positioning in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.