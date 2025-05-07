Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3099.6, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.03% in last one year as compared to a 9.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3099.6, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 24392.6. The Sensex is at 80654.24, up 0.02%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 22.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22737.6, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3104.2, up 0.81% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 42.03% in last one year as compared to a 9.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News