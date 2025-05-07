ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 2.14 crore from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, to provide 92 skilled and unskilled manpower resources.

The total value of the work order stands at Rs 21,456,550.40 and will be executed on a contractual basis over a period of 11 months.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of ITCONS E-Solutions fell 2.74% to Rs 502.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News