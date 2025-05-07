Navin Fluorine inks pact with Chemours Company to manufacture new liquid cooling product

Navin Fluorine International said that it has entered into a strategic agreement with The Chemours Company to manufacture and establish initial capacity of Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid at Surat.

Opteon is a proprietary product of Chemours Company. This product addresses the growing demands of advanced data centers and AI hardware for high performance, sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions.

The product aims to deliver significant energy efficiency, reduced water requirements as well as a materially lower physical footprint for data centres.

Under the agreement, Navin Fluorine will establish manufacturing facility at Surat, Gujarat, at an estimated capex of $14 million (approximately Rs 120 crore), including $5 million (nearly Rs 43 crore) of contribution by Chemours. Navin would fund this capex through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

The project is expected to be operational during Q1 FY27 (April 2026 to June 2026). As market adoption deepens, Navin Fluorine and Chemours will get into discussions for servicing a potentially higher demand.

Vishad Mafatlal, executive chairman, Navin Fluorine, said: "Joining forces with Chemours to manufacture their new liquid cooling technology advances our mission to produce high-quality, innovative, and sustainable, high-growth-potential products in the specialty chemicals sector, while helping address a key industry challenge for data centers.

Were excited to see this project come to fruition and look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership to meet the needs of the broader industry."

Navin Fluorine International belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India. The company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.15% to Rs 83.60 crore on a 21.21% increase in revenue to Rs 606.20 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip advanced 0.37% to currently trade at Rs 4637 on the BSE.

