Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

IT shares witnessed buying demand for third consecutive trading session.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 210.64 points or 0.26% to 81,597.34. The Nifty 50 index fell 80.20 points or 0.32% to 24,865.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.45%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,533 shares rose and 2,384 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.48% to 14.32.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 1% to 39,463.65. The index rallied 2.61% for the three consecutive trading sessions.
Tech Mahindra (up 1.69%), LTIMindtree (up 1.29%), Persistent Systems (up 1.2%), Infosys (up 0.95%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.58%), Coforge (up 0.55%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.41%) and Wipro (up 0.38%) jumped.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.269 from the previous close of 6.270.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.2325 compared with its close of 86.0450 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 99,110.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 98.20.
The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.45% to 4.430.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement advanced 96 cents or 1.31% to $74.19 a barrel.
Stock in Spotlight:
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) shed 0.49%. The company said that its subsidiary ABD Maestro has launched 'Russian Standard Vodka, Russias number one premium vodka, in the Indian market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app