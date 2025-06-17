Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

With Premium FeaturesMaruti Suzuki India has launched the launch of the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG starting at Rs. 13.48 lakh**. The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering a fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg#. A multi-product offering, the Grand Vitara is available with a wide range of environment-friendly powertrain technologies including S-CNG, Strong Hybrid and ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4.
The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a wide range of features such as Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, 22.86cm (9) SmartPlay Pro+ Entertainment System with Wireless Connectivity and Steering Mounted Audio Controls, Premium Sound System by Clarion~, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC Vents, Reclining Rear Seats with 60:40 split, Keyless Entry With Engine Push Start/Stop Button, Auto-Folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app