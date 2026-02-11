Indices trade sideways; IT shares drop; VIX slides 2.16%

The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. Auto, pharma and PSU bank shares advanced while IT, private bank and media shares declined.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 59.75 points or 0.07% to 84,215.77. The Nifty 50 index rose 9.35 points or 0.04% to 25,943.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.05%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,798 shares rose and 2,238 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.16% to 11.41. Gainers & Losers: Eicher Motors (up 6.16%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 4.70%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 2.95%), State Bank of India (up 2.79%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.58%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Coal India (down 2.34%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.41%), HCL Technologies (down 1.30%) and ITC (down 1.26%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Eicher Motors rose 6.16% after the company reported a 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,420.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,170.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 22.94% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,114.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 4.70% after the company reported 34.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 502.29 crore on 17.19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,477.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 1.35% after its standalone net profit jumped 32.62% to Rs 3,931.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,964.31 crore reported in Q3 FY25. Total income increased by 26.93% year on year to Rs 39,639.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Avantel advanced 4.95% after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 122.58 crore from M/s. NewSpace India for the supply of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full-motion antennas.

Karnataka Bank fell 1.64%. The bank has reported a 2.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 290.79 crore, on a 0.51% decline in total income to Rs 2,522.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25. Titan Company fell 1.14%. The company has reported 61% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore on a 40% increase in total income to Rs 24,592 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. TVS Supply Chain Solutions surged 11.80% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with a net loss of Rs 24.65 crore posted in Q3 December 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 11.09% YoY to Rs 2,715.81 crore during the quarter, supported by continued strength in Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment and a significant recovery in volumes in the Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) segment.

Global Markets: European markets opened mixed on Wednesday as corporate earnings continue to stay in focus for regional investors. Asia market advanced, continuing their rally even as China's consumer price index rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, Chinas National Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. Thats below the widely reported forecast of 0.4% increase, a sign of continued deflationary pressure in the absence of stronger stimulus. Japans markets are closed for a public holiday. In U.S, December retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat following a 0.6% increase in November, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that was widely expected.

Overnight, the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday as investors reacted to weaker-than-expected retail sales data and grew concerned about the threat artificial intelligence poses to the financial sector. The broad-based index lost 0.33% and ended at 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.59% and closed at 23,102.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, posting a closing record of 50,188.14. Financial stocks also took a hit Tuesday after tech platform Altruist launched a new AI-powered tax planning tool. Shares of LPL Financial declined 8.3%, while shares of Charles Schwab dropped 7.4% and Morgan Stanley dipped more than 2%.