Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices launches Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
NSEs index services subsidiary, NSE Indices launched a new hybrid index namely Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index.

Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index is designed to measure the performance of a hybrid portfolio having 70% exposure to the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index and 30% exposure to the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index.

Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index has a base date of 3 January 2011 and a base value of 1000. The weights are rebalanced on a monthly basis on last working day of the month.

As of 31 January 2026, it has delivered a one-year return of 8.28%, a three-year annualized return of 16.6%, and a since-inception (3 January 2011) annualized return of 12.24%.

The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI comes up with measures to strengthen cooperative banks' financial health

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

K.P. Energy wins order for 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project under IPP segment

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; consumer durables shares jump

Wall Street Ends Mixed as Traders Await Jobs Report; Housing Stocks Shine on Lower Yields

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story