NSE Indices launches Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index

NSEs index services subsidiary, NSE Indices launched a new hybrid index namely Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index.

Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index is designed to measure the performance of a hybrid portfolio having 70% exposure to the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index and 30% exposure to the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index.

Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index has a base date of 3 January 2011 and a base value of 1000. The weights are rebalanced on a monthly basis on last working day of the month.

As of 31 January 2026, it has delivered a one-year return of 8.28%, a three-year annualized return of 16.6%, and a since-inception (3 January 2011) annualized return of 12.24%.