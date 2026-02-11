G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in Madhya Pradesh

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for a project of West Central Railway, Jabalpur for construction of new railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 in between Bahari and Gondawali stations including earthwork, minor bridges, major bridges, important bridges, viaduct, ROB (RCC Box Type), RUB/LHS, station building, tunnels, track work and other miscellaneous works in connection with Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 1897.51 crore.

