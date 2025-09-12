Shriram Finance Ltd soars 1.91%

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 631.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 9.83% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26178.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 632.8, up 1.78% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is down 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 9.83% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.