Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with minor cuts; breadth positive

Indices trade with minor cuts; breadth positive

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in early trade as investors turned cautious amid uncertainty surrounding US-China trade negotiations, and the upcoming India-US trade talks. Market participants also kept a close watch on the ongoing Q2 earnings season, global cues. The Nifty slipped below the 25,750 mark.

Media, Consumer Durables and realty shares advanced while auto, IT and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 25.77 points or 0.03% to 83,952.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 36.50 points or 0.14% to 25,730.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,876 shares rose and 1,312 shares fell. A total of 230 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,883.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,516.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharti Airtel added 2.73% after the company reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Hero MotoCorp fell 2.47% after the company said it dispatched 635,808 motorcycles and scooters in October 2025, down 6.37% from 679,091 units in the October 2024.

RITES advanced 1.27% after the company said it has secured a construction order worth Rs 372.68 crore from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was unchanged at 6,534.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5100 compared with its close of 88.7700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.52% to Rs 120,793.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.92.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.02% to 4.106.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement fell 13 cents or 0.20% to $64.76 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Streets tech-driven rally overnight.

The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose on Monday as investors moved further into the artificial intelligence trade following a number of deal announcements.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.46% to finish at 23,834.72, while the S&P 500 traded up 0.17% to 6,851.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 226.19 points, or 0.48%, to 47,336.68.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Glenmark set to launch 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial

V2 Retail raises Rs 400 cr via QIP

Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS - Munger Sultanganj Road

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story