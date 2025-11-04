Indices trade with minor cuts; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in early trade as investors turned cautious amid uncertainty surrounding US-China trade negotiations, and the upcoming India-US trade talks. Market participants also kept a close watch on the ongoing Q2 earnings season, global cues. The Nifty slipped below the 25,750 mark.

Media, Consumer Durables and realty shares advanced while auto, IT and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 25.77 points or 0.03% to 83,952.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 36.50 points or 0.14% to 25,730.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,876 shares rose and 1,312 shares fell. A total of 230 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,883.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,516.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharti Airtel added 2.73% after the company reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Hero MotoCorp fell 2.47% after the company said it dispatched 635,808 motorcycles and scooters in October 2025, down 6.37% from 679,091 units in the October 2024.

RITES advanced 1.27% after the company said it has secured a construction order worth Rs 372.68 crore from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was unchanged at 6,534. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5100 compared with its close of 88.7700 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.52% to Rs 120,793. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.92.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.02% to 4.106. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement fell 13 cents or 0.20% to $64.76 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Streets tech-driven rally overnight. The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.