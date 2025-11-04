Glenmark set to launch 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial.

Glenmark's 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) of Abbott Laboratories Pharmaceutical Products Division (Abbott) NDA - 019443.

Glenmark will begin distribution in November 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2025, the 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately $63.8 million.