Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS - Munger Sultanganj Road

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely Munger Sultanganj Road in India on 03 November 2025. The new subsidiary will carry out the development, maintenance and management of the project "Construction of Ganga Path Connecting Munger (Safiabad)-Bariyarpur-Ghorghat-Sultanganj Road in the State of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

