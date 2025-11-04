Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Of Rs 4.5 per share

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 3 November 2025, inter alia, have recommended the First Interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per equity Share (i.e. 45%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

