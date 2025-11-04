Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Route Mobile declined 1.24% to Rs 715.55 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 101.27 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 0.54% to Rs 1,119.42 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,113.41 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 137.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 131.06 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 135.87 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses fell 0.61% to Rs 1,008.71 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,014.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 71.66 crore (up 13.96% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 2.37 crore (down 83.56% YoY) during the quarter under review.
Rajdipkumar Gupta, chief executive officer and managing director of Route Mobile, said, Our teams have delivered a solid performance this quarter, with strong execution across key operational metrics and customer engagement. We are successfully addressing evolving market dynamics, responding with agility and focus, and using our differentiated strategy. We are successfully addressing evolving market dynamics, responding with agility and focus, and using our differentiated strategy. We remain committed to seizing new opportunities and delivering sustained value across our global footprint.
Meanwhile, the board of the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY 2025-26. The record date for the same is fixed as 10 November 2025, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.
Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app