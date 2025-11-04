Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Route Mobile declined 1.24% to Rs 715.55 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 101.27 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 0.54% to Rs 1,119.42 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,113.41 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 137.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 131.06 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 135.87 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 0.61% to Rs 1,008.71 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,014.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 71.66 crore (up 13.96% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 2.37 crore (down 83.56% YoY) during the quarter under review.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, chief executive officer and managing director of Route Mobile, said, Our teams have delivered a solid performance this quarter, with strong execution across key operational metrics and customer engagement. We are successfully addressing evolving market dynamics, responding with agility and focus, and using our differentiated strategy. We are successfully addressing evolving market dynamics, responding with agility and focus, and using our differentiated strategy. We remain committed to seizing new opportunities and delivering sustained value across our global footprint.

Meanwhile, the board of the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY 2025-26. The record date for the same is fixed as 10 November 2025, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Glenmark set to launch 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial

V2 Retail raises Rs 400 cr via QIP

Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS - Munger Sultanganj Road

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story