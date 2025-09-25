ABB India to invest Rs 140 cr to expand and modernize LV motors manufacturing in India

Our strategic investment is not just about building capacity it's about reinforcing our long-term vision for India as a key global manufacturing hub, said Stefan Floeck, President - IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB. With rising demand for energy-efficient motors, we're engineering solutions that help customers outrun leaner and cleaner.
The launch of ABB's IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors marks a significant milestone in its commitment to industrial energy efficiency and sustainability.
With power ratings from 45 kW to 1000 kW, this is India's first IE5 motor range built on proven induction motor technologyfree from rare-earth metals and engineered for high performance and reliability, even in the most demanding industrial environments.
Custom-engineered for Indian operating conditions, these motors operate seamlessly on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), making them ideal for industries such as metals, cement, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and paper.
With up to 40% lower energy losses compared to IE3 motors, they deliver faster ROI, reduced total cost of ownership, and a longer operating life.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
