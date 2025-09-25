Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India to invest Rs 140 cr to expand and modernize LV motors manufacturing in India

ABB India to invest Rs 140 cr to expand and modernize LV motors manufacturing in India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ABB India is investing over Rs 140 crore to expand and modernize its Low Voltage (LV) motors manufacturing facility in India. This investment comes alongside the launch of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, further cementing India's key role as a hub for global innovation and technological excellence.

Our strategic investment is not just about building capacity it's about reinforcing our long-term vision for India as a key global manufacturing hub, said Stefan Floeck, President - IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB. With rising demand for energy-efficient motors, we're engineering solutions that help customers outrun leaner and cleaner.

The launch of ABB's IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors marks a significant milestone in its commitment to industrial energy efficiency and sustainability.

With power ratings from 45 kW to 1000 kW, this is India's first IE5 motor range built on proven induction motor technologyfree from rare-earth metals and engineered for high performance and reliability, even in the most demanding industrial environments.

Custom-engineered for Indian operating conditions, these motors operate seamlessly on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), making them ideal for industries such as metals, cement, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and paper.

With up to 40% lower energy losses compared to IE3 motors, they deliver faster ROI, reduced total cost of ownership, and a longer operating life.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GAIL set to commission Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project by end Dec'25

SBI Cards launches co-branded credit card 'lndiGo SBI Card'

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Paroxetine Extended-Release Tablets

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story