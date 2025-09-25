ABB India to invest Rs 140 cr to expand and modernize LV motors manufacturing in India

ABB India is investing over Rs 140 crore to expand and modernize its Low Voltage (LV) motors manufacturing facility in India. This investment comes alongside the launch of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, further cementing India's key role as a hub for global innovation and technological excellence.

Our strategic investment is not just about building capacity it's about reinforcing our long-term vision for India as a key global manufacturing hub, said Stefan Floeck, President - IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB. With rising demand for energy-efficient motors, we're engineering solutions that help customers outrun leaner and cleaner.

The launch of ABB's IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors marks a significant milestone in its commitment to industrial energy efficiency and sustainability.