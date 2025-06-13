Crompton wins solar water pump project worth Rs 101 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has achieved a landmark milestone in its green energy journey by securing its largest-ever order in the solar water pump segment. The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) valued at over Rs 101 crore (exclusive of GST) for the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of 4,500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

