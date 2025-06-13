Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indrayani Biotech standalone net profit rises 1485.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Indrayani Biotech standalone net profit rises 1485.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 41.27% to Rs 9.28 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 1485.71% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.27% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.68% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.39% to Rs 37.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.2815.80 -41 37.7762.32 -39 OPM %18.536.27 -14.489.10 - PBDT0.261.97 -87 1.674.46 -63 PBT0.201.62 -88 0.653.01 -78 NP1.110.07 1486 1.451.46 -1

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

