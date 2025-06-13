Indrayani Biotech standalone net profit rises 1485.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.27% to Rs 9.28 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 1485.71% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.27% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.68% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.39% to Rs 37.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.