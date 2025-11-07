Sensex slumps 194 pts; media shares decline for 4th day

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below 25,500 level. Media shares extended losses in past three consecutive trading session.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 194.47 points or 0.23% to 83,116.54. The Nifty 50 index fell 48.10 points or 0.19% to 25,460.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.15%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.43%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,636 shares rose and 2,277 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 12.35. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,557.50 at a premium of 97.1 points as compared with the spot at 25,460.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 73 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 43.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index fell 0.37% to 1,488.05. The index declined 3.43% in the previous three consecutive trading session. Saregama India (down 2.72%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.31%), Tips Music (down 1.15%), Prime Focus (down 0.97%) and D B Corp (down 0.88%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.49%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.45%) declined. On the other hand, Sun TV Network (up 0.59%), PVR Inox (up 0.51%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.38%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Genus Power Infrastructure rose 0.41%. The companys standalone net profit surged 162.44% to Rs 148.15 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 135.99% to Rs 1,149 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. DAM Capital Advisors rallied 7.80% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 140.66% to Rs 52.15 crore on a 69.06% increase in total income to Rs 107.05 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 1.13% after the company announced that it has received an order worth over Rs 6,650 crore from NTPC for the execution of an EPC package at the Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Sundargarh district, Odisha.