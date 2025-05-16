Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
May 16 2025
Sales rise 44.70% to Rs 13.79 crore

Net Loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.70% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.24% to Rs 48.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.799.53 45 48.8340.95 19 OPM %-67.73-42.18 --29.98-27.96 - PBDT-9.47-4.59 -106 -16.90-13.62 -24 PBT-9.63-4.76 -102 -17.50-14.34 -22 NP-7.51-3.29 -128 -12.66-9.62 -32

May 16 2025

