Indiqube Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.84% to Rs 350.14 crore

Net Loss of Indiqube Spaces reported to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.84% to Rs 350.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 252.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.350.14252.1959.3757.41117.5477.84-38.69-43.83-29.87-52.52

