Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 50.84% to Rs 2.63 crore

Net Loss of Indo-City Infotech reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.84% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.635.35 -51 20.7117.99 15 OPM %13.690 -4.300.33 - PBDT0.430.06 617 1.180.16 638 PBT0.420.06 600 1.160.15 673 NP-0.21-0.17 -24 0.39-0.12 LP

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

