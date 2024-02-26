Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2024.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spiked 9.33% to Rs 355 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52225 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup soared 6.53% to Rs 113.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd surged 6.36% to Rs 2514.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd added 6.09% to Rs 36.56. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd exploded 5.87% to Rs 535.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

