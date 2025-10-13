Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndoStar Capital Finance allots 1,486 equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 1,486 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 1,486 equity shares of Rs 10 each under ESOP. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,36,70,82,490/- consisting of 13,67,08,249 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,36,70,97,350/- consisting of 13,67,09,735 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

