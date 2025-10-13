EPL allots 1.28 lakh equity shares under ESOS

EPL has allotted 1,28,017 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020. In view of the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 64,00,97,746 divided into 32,00,48,873 equity shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each) to Rs. 64,03,53,780 divided into 32,01,76,890 equity shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each).

