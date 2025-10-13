Salasar Techno Engineering allots 2.11 cr equity shares

On conversion of warrants

Salasar Techno Engineering has allotted 2,11,80,000 equity shares on conversion of warrants on 13 October 2025. Consequent to today's conversation of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 174,79,50,290/-consisting of 174,79,50,290 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

