Salasar Techno Engineering allots 2.11 cr equity shares

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
On conversion of warrants

Salasar Techno Engineering has allotted 2,11,80,000 equity shares on conversion of warrants on 13 October 2025. Consequent to today's conversation of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 174,79,50,290/-consisting of 174,79,50,290 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

