Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 40.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 40.59% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.8023.56 -3 OPM %18.2023.47 -PBDT3.395.17 -34 PBT3.175.01 -37 NP3.005.05 -41

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

