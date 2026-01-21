Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 21.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 21.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 18.01% to Rs 90.62 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 21.35% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 90.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales90.62110.53 -18 OPM %2.563.15 -PBDT1.901.99 -5 PBT0.700.89 -21 NP0.700.89 -21

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

