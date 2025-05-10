Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indokem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indokem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.94% to Rs 54.43 crore

Net profit of Indokem reported to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.94% to Rs 54.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 178.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.4340.04 36 178.09164.80 8 OPM %9.571.22 -4.30-0.61 - PBDT4.54-0.23 LP 5.54-3.68 LP PBT3.98-1.01 LP 3.29-6.19 LP NP3.81-1.03 LP 3.17-6.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 932.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 32.81% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story