Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 97.47 croreNet profit of Synergy Green Industries rose 18.15% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 97.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.11% to Rs 16.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 362.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
