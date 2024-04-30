Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.35% to Rs 474.37 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 53.58% to Rs 35.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.35% to Rs 474.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.55% to Rs 115.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 1392.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1174.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News