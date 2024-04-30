Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 66.35% to Rs 474.37 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 53.58% to Rs 35.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.35% to Rs 474.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.55% to Rs 115.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 1392.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1174.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales474.37285.17 66 1392.981174.34 19 OPM %50.6181.65 -60.7172.65 - PBDT48.1886.48 -44 162.86278.19 -41 PBT39.2177.30 -49 129.64238.63 -46 NP35.2675.96 -54 115.84225.15 -49

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

