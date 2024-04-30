Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit rises 62.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 1046.34 crore

Net profit of Shoppers Stop rose 62.55% to Rs 23.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 1046.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 923.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.41% to Rs 77.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 4316.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4022.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1046.34923.90 13 4316.594022.13 7 OPM %15.9316.75 -16.6117.29 - PBDT143.68122.51 17 547.51542.82 1 PBT31.6518.03 76 110.94161.18 -31 NP23.1814.26 63 77.25116.01 -33

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

