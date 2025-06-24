Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.34%

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1418.1, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1418.1, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 5.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.05 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1417, up 0.98% on the day. Mahanagar Gas Ltd is down 5.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.