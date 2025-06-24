JSW Energy Ltd up for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 508.05, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.45% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 10.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 508.05, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. JSW Energy Ltd has gained around 0.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 510.05, up 1.78% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 29.45% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 10.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.