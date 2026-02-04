Associate Sponsors

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 24.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 371.61 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 24.96% to Rs 41.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 371.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 324.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales371.61324.93 14 OPM %16.6716.06 -PBDT67.6455.74 21 PBT56.3944.53 27 NP41.0032.81 25

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

