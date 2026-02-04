Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 24.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 371.61 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 24.96% to Rs 41.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 371.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 324.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.371.61324.9316.6716.0667.6455.7456.3944.5341.0032.81

