Triveni Turbine standalone net profit declines 21.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 32.55% to Rs 584.00 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 21.52% to Rs 95.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 584.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 440.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales584.00440.60 33 OPM %23.3722.51 -PBDT152.20119.30 28 PBT145.20114.00 27 NP95.20121.30 -22

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

