Sudarshan Colorants India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.52% to Rs 175.67 crore

Net loss of Sudarshan Colorants India reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 175.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 212.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.175.67212.986.4311.7115.0428.3710.1523.24-2.0017.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News