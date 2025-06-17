Indrayani Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 50.57 crore

Net loss of Indrayani Biotech reported to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 50.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.66% to Rs 130.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.