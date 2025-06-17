Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Zee Entertainment, Hikal, NTPC, Biocon, Hyundai Motor India

Stock Alert: Zee Entertainment, Hikal, NTPC, Biocon, Hyundai Motor India

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Secutries in F&O Ban:

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birla Soft, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, HUDCO, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Manapurram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Zee Entertainments board approved the proposal to raise Rs 2,237 crore from promoter entities via issuing 16.95 crore warrants at issue price of Rs 132 per share. The warrants are proposed to be allotted to Altillis Technologies and Sunbright Mauritius Investments.

Biocons board approved the issuance of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of Rs 4,500 crore at floor price of Rs 340.20 per equity share.

Hikal has successfully passed the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agencys (ANVISA) GMP audit for its manufacturing unit located at Jigani in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The inspection, carried out by ANVISA, Brazil GMP (good manufacturing practices), was for multiple APIs which occurred from April 14th to April 18th, 2025.

Hyundai Motor India has successfully commenced production of Passenger Vehicle Engines at its manufacturing facility Talegaon Plant located at Plot No. A-16, MIDC, Talegaon Industrial Area, Phase-II Expansion, Pune, Maharashtra, with effect from 16 June 2025.

NTPCs board has scheduled a meeting on 21 June 2025, to consider the issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (bonds/NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 18,000 crore, subject to approval of shareholders.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

