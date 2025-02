Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit rises 261.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.55% to Rs 34.25 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese rose 261.33% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 69.55% to Rs 34.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.34.2520.208.1518.513.501.672.750.892.710.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News