Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 246.70 croreNet profit of Ador Welding declined 17.21% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 246.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.58% to Rs 63.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 883.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 776.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
