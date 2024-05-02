Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 246.70 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 17.21% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 246.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.58% to Rs 63.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 883.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 776.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales246.70235.48 5 883.83776.76 14 OPM %10.4313.50 -10.1711.23 - PBDT28.4832.33 -12 98.9791.52 8 PBT25.0929.28 -14 85.5579.91 7 NP18.6722.55 -17 63.1959.29 7

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

