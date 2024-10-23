Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 71.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 7465.30 croreNet profit of Indus Towers rose 71.74% to Rs 2223.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1294.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 7465.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7132.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7465.307132.50 5 OPM %65.1547.97 -PBDT4560.203272.30 39 PBT2980.101746.70 71 NP2223.501294.70 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News