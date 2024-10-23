TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 445.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.48% to Rs 16.83 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 445.29% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.48% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.8327.8180.9919.8814.385.4312.942.229.271.70

