TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 445.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.48% to Rs 16.83 croreNet profit of TCC Concept rose 445.29% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.48% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.8327.81 -39 OPM %80.9919.88 -PBDT14.385.43 165 PBT12.942.22 483 NP9.271.70 445
