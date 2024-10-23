Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 445.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 39.48% to Rs 16.83 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 445.29% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.48% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.8327.81 -39 OPM %80.9919.88 -PBDT14.385.43 165 PBT12.942.22 483 NP9.271.70 445

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

