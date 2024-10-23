Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 125.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 125.94% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.00% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.4228.07 44 OPM %30.3319.74 -PBDT10.084.91 105 PBT9.794.62 112 NP7.233.20 126

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

