IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 39.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.79% to Rs 12686.28 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank declined 39.55% to Rs 1331.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2202.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.79% to Rs 12686.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11247.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12686.2811247.7854.6660.671779.732934.921779.732934.921331.292202.16

