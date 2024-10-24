Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 98.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 615.36 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 98.39% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 615.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 610.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.615.36610.8212.3516.0850.9274.140.7030.210.3622.37

