Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 2.96%, Gains for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 2.96%, Gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2580.7, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.27% gain in NIFTY and a 1.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2580.7, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25125.75. The Sensex is at 82155.87, up 0.36%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has dropped around 3.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21969.5, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2586.9, up 2.94% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is up 11.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.27% gain in NIFTY and a 1.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 57.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

UCO Bank up for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Fortis Healthcare partners with Ekana Group to manage 550-bed super specialty hospital in Lucknow

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story